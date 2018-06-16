NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Florence Trap Shooting Schedule Announced

The Florence Trap Shooting Range will be open to the public on Sunday June 10th from 10am to Noon, Wedensday June 13th from 5pm to 7pm, June 27th from 5pm to 7pm, July 11th from 5pm to 7pm, Sunday July 15th from 10am to Noon, and Wednesday July 25th from 5pm to 7pm. The range is located at 42435 60th Avenue between Thompson and Buffalo Center. The range features voice activated Pat Traps.

The cost is $3 for a round of 25 targets. Punch cards will be made available. All shooting is supervised by certified safety officers. Range officials are asking that all shooters bring their own ammunition, as well as ear and eye protection.

Those who need further information can call the Winnebago County Conservation Board at (641) 565-3390.