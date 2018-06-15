Cancer Radiothon: Local Cancer Voices Heard at Many Levels

The effort to raise money and awareness for cancer research has many levels. Many are unaware that the American Cancer Society works directly with the State of Iowa to secure funding for these projects. The group is called the Cancer Action Network and provides a voice on the federal and state levels. Noah Tabor is the director and says the group speaks for all those affected by cancer.

This group lobbies for those who have been affected by cancer and the American Cancer Society. They work tirelessly on various issues that concern cancer research, patients rights, and treatment options.

According to Tabor, the group is always looking for new members.

KIOW and B-103.1 will be airing the McCloskey Appliance Cancer Radiothon today to raise money and awareness of this disease. We will be featuring live bands and meals for free will donations at the TSB Bank in Forest City and McCloskey Appliance in Garner. Be sure to tune in and to read heartwarming stories about cancer patients on kiow.com.