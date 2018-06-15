Cancer Radiothon: Triumph From the Eyes of a Caregiver and Husband

It is hard enough being the one stricken with cancer. You don’t know your future. You worry about your loved ones. You face the disease head on.

What about those who are your loved ones who now become care givers? What emotions do they go through and how can they help you battle the disease that strikes one in two males and one in three females annually?

Jim Mitchell faced and championed the role of the care giver. His wife Cory was stricken with cancer and it was up to him to get her whatever aid she needed. It was not a role he chose, but rather one he did out of the love for his wife.