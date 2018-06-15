CANCER RADIOTHON: Candi Nardini – Stakeholder

Many will wonder where the money goes to when they donate to the American Cancer Society. The truth is, it goes through an arduous process where it is delegated by committee to specific research projects. Those who are involved with the process know that there are a multitude of research projects going on and due to whatever monies are available, there will be ones that will not get funding.

Candi Nardini is one of those who sits on a committee. They are called stakeholders and their job is very tedious and time consuming. The rewards though, are great.

Please be sure to donate to the Cancer Radiothon today on KIOW and B-103.1. Research projects and cures are counting on you to make a difference today.