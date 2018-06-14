Volunteer Firefighter Reportedly Drunk Responding to an Emergency Call

Authorities have accused a volunteer firefighter of being drunk while driving a fire vehicle in Humboldt. Online court records say Jeffrey Feaster, of Dakota City, is charged with operating under the influence, first offense. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press.

Feaster was driving a rescue unit early on June 6 while responding to a traffic accident in Humboldt. Court records say he smelled of alcohol that morning and failed two field sobriety tests. His blood alcohol content tested out at more than twice the legal limit.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.