Sherry R. Morris, age 76, of Belmond, IA, died, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, Mason City, IA, Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Belmond, IA. The Reverend Dawn Pederson will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 16, 2018, 3-6 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home Sunday.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.