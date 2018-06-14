Pilot Hurt in Ft. Dodge Plane Crash

The pilot of a small plane received minor cuts and bruises Tuesday afternoon after it crashed in Ft. Dodge. 76-year-old Ralph Sonnicksen of Fort Dodge was the operator of the plane when it developed engine trouble after departing the Fort Dodge Regional Airport. Sonnicksen landed the plane in to a bean field north of Fort Dodge. He exited the plane by crawling out of the plane’s window after the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration reported Sonnicksen manufactured the fixed-wing single-engine plane. Officials with the FAA will be on the scene today to conduct an investigation.