Garner To Begin Apartment Construction

On Tuesday night, the Garner City Council approved the Conditional Use Permit to Echo Development Group for the planned construction of West 8th Street Apartments. Garner City Administrator Randy Lansing explained that the apartments will be for various family size needs.

According to Lansing, the city had to take several legal steps in order to secure the construction of the property.

The apartment complex will cater to those families and singles who are looking to rent, while they either look to buy a home down the road, or are living in town for a period of time due to job requirements. Rent would be comparable to apartment rents in suburban or metropolitan locations.

The city hopes that construction will begin in July and be ready by early to mid winter.