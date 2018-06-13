Winnebago Relay for Life Schedule Set for June 23rd

The Winnebago County Relay For Life event provides an opportunity for the Winnebago County community to come together to raise funds for cancer research and support cancer survivors in their fight against cancer. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, June 23, from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until 10:00 p.m. at the Winnebago County Court House Square in Forest City with loads of entertainment and refreshments for all to enjoy. Special recognition during the event will be given to Honorary Survivors Carmen Knudtson and Kathy Gauger. The entertainment includes:

• Vocalists: • Shae Dillavou and Gracie Lackore

• Dr. Melanie Harms-Espeland

• Sydney Peterson

• Faith Finer

• Alyssa, Samantha & Hannah Buffington

• Eric & Kate Weaver

• Music by Gary Gjerstad

• Forest City High School Pep Band

• Karate Demonstration

• Cadence for children by Dr. Melanie Harms-Espeland

• Funky Monkey Tumbling

• Triple S Studio dancing & tumbling

• Bounce House

• Dunk Tank

• Cuts For A Cure haircuts by Jody Smith

The food and entertainment begin at noon, while the Opening Ceremonies will be held at 4:00 p.m. with Presentation of Colors by the American Legion and Boy Scouts, National Anthem by Dr. Melanie Harms-Espeland, Welcome by Carolyn Sunde, Relay Chair, and Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter, and Invocation by Pastor Les Green of the United Methodist Church. Honoring cancer survivors is important to the American Cancer Society and the Relay event hosts a Survivors’ dinner and reception at 5:30 p.m. in the Waldorf Atrium. A special ceremony/ lap for Survivors is scheduled at 6:15 p.m. The Luminaria Ceremony begins at 8:30 p.m. with AJ Taylor. Ceremonies end with a spectacular fireworks display beginning at 9:30 p.m. sponsored by Tim Petersen.