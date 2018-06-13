Silos Become Art Canvasses in Fort Dodge

Officials in central Iowa are moving forward with a large mural that will transform gray grain silos into scenes featuring local people.

The Fort Dodge City Council unanimously approved the first $130,000 payment for the project Monday. The project will be funded by grants and donations, not local property taxes.

Australian artist Guido van Helten will begin working on the mural in August or September. The Public Art Coalition selected van Helten’s design last year from a group of submissions.

Carissa Harvey is the senior city planner. She says images of five local people will be painted on the silos.

Harvey says it will take the artist about a month to complete the project.