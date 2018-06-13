Mason Fritz is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for June 13, 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at Lake Mills High School. Mason Fritz helped the Bulldog baseball team go 4-1 last week. Monday, Fritz tossed 5 innings of 4 hit ball in a 10-7 win over North Butler. Wednesday, he had a pair of hits and 4 RBI in a 12-6 win over North Union. Saturday, Mason had 2 hits, scored twice, and had 3 RBI in a 16-6 win over Waterloo East at Wartburg College in Waverly. Congratulations to Lake Mills sophomore Mason Fritz, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Grant Fjelstad, Lake Mills Baseball; Easton Barrus, Belmond-Klemme Baseball; Zach Miller, Forest City Baseball; Isaiah Walk, North Iowa Baseball;