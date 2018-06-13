Disaster Areas Declared Including Cerro Gordo County

The governor has approved disaster proclamations for seven counties in response to severe weather and flooding that started last week. The proclamations allows the use of state resources to help with the recovery in Allamakee, Bremer, Chickasaw, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Howard and Winneshiek counties. The governor’s office says the only request they’ve had for help thus far is for the activation of the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant and Disaster Case Management programs. Those programs provide grants of up to five-thousand dollars to residents who meet income guidelines. The money can be used for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Applications for the grants are available through the Iowa Department of Human Services.