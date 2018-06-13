Buffalo Center City Council to Meet Tonight

Beginning at 7pm tonight, the Buffalo Center City Council will hold it regular session meeting. The meeting will open with a public forum where both citizens of Buffalo Center and its employees may address the council on matters they want discussed. The council may not act on the matters presented, but can schedule them for a different meeting later this year. Among some of the items to be discussed will be a wastewater report by Brian Klein, Rick Engstrom with WHKS on storm sewer work, and Judy Broeckholt on the Pickle Ball Court.

The council will then hear from various committees within the city. These include the committees on Police, Cemetery, Parks, and Pool. The council will also get a workshop update and discuss Resolution 18-2018 that authorizes and approves a Loan Agreement for a new fire truck. The resolution allows for the issuance of a $210,000 Truck Acquisition Note and provides for the levy of taxes to pay for it.

The Streets Committee will discuss burn site cleanup, storm sewer, and new tires for the street grader.