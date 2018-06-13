Prestage Impact Meeting Scheduled for June 20th

For those who are concerned about the anticipated impacts to Eagle Grove and Wright County in general when it comes to the opening of Prestage Foods in Eagle Grove later this year? Further, how have other small communities dealt with the expansion and growth?

Dr. David Peters, a sociologist with the Iowa Extension Service will be presenting a program called, ” Social and Economic Impacts of Meat Processing Facilities in Small Towns” on Wednesday, June 20th at the Eagle Grove Middle School.

The hour long program will highlight how other Iowa communities have been impacted by the changing demographics, economics, social interactions, and quality of life due to the large meat processing facilities. He also explores the potential opportunities that may come available with the anticipated changes.

There is no cost to attend the presentation, which is sponsored by Wright County Extension, the City of Eagle Grove, and Wright County Economic Development. Those seeking more information can call Sarah Seymour at (515) 532-3453.