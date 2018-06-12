Winnebago Board to Set Hearing Dates on Possible Hog Confinement Facility

The Winnebago County Board of supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am by first setting a public hearing date for the Master Matrix on a new hog confinement site in the Norway District. The meeting will allow for concerned area residents to voice their opinion on the proposed construction.

The board will then discuss any upcoming drainage matters and approve a payment to Cory Juergens Construction for their work on the Drainage District 1 Lateral 2 project. This was a cleanout and repair of the lateral.

The board will then approve a letter of support for the Winnebago County Historical Society and an application for a fireworks permit for John Lund. This will be followed by the canvassing of the recent primary election.

The board will meet in the supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.