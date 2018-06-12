Ronald N. Nyhus, 59, of Clear Lake, died peacefully, Monday, June 11, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 18, 2018 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, IA 50436 with Pastor Steve Bang officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Monday.

Interment will be in Pilot Knob Lutheran Cemetery in rural Forest City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Ronald Nyhus memorial fund in care of the family.

