Morgan Hobbs is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for June 6, 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a Senior at Forest City High School. Morgan Hobbs helped the Indian softball team to 2 wins in 3 games last week. Tuesday, Morgan went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI in a 6-2 loss to Newman Catholic. Wednesday, Hobbs went 4-4 with a triple, double, and 3 runs scored in a 12-0 win over GHV, then Friday had a double and RBI in an 11-0 win over North Iowa. Congratulations to Forest City Senior Morgan Hobbs, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.
