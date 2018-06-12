Ernst Excited About the “First Step” With North Korea

Senator Joni Ernst says she is “excited about the opportunity” President Trump’s summit with North Korea’s leader presents.

Trump is scheduled to meet one-on-one with North Korea’s leader today in Singapore and Trump told reporters there on Monday morning he is “hopeful things could work out quite nicely.” Ernst cautions the meeting in Singapore is “just a first step.”

On the way to Singapore, Trump lashed out at Canada’s prime minister over unresolved trade disputes. Ernst spoke with reporters on Saturday morning — before the dust-up.

Ernst says it’s important that the renegotiation of NAFTA be completed or Trump may strike a deal just with Mexico. Trump’s blast at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came after Trump, Trudeau and the other leaders of the world’s top seven industrialized nations met in Canada. Ernst downplays the idea U.S. alliances would be easily damaged.

On Sunday, Trump’s top trade negotiator said there was a “special place in hell” for Trudeau, who he accused of stabbing Trump in the back by saying Canada would not be bullied by the U.S.