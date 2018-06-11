Wright County Board to Meet Today

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will open their weekly meeting with a public forum allowing residents and county employees the opportunity to present or discuss issues before the county. These issues may not be acted on at the meeting, but could be placed on a future agenda.

This will be followed by a presentation by the Wright County Insurance Committee on the 2018-19 renewal for Property and Casualty and Workman’s Compensation. Then at 9:30am, McKinley Bailey will give an update on the Parent Connection budget.

At 9:45am, Eric Rector with the Conservation Department will give an update on wildflowers in the ditches at Lake Cornelia.

The board will also look at Resolution 2018-32 which awards the sale of General Obligation County Purpose Bonds Series 2018A.

The board will meet in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion beginning at 9am today.