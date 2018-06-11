Robert D. Eden, 80, of Woden died Sunday, June 10, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 2 P.M., Thursday, June 14th at First Presbyterian Church in Woden with Rev. Dr. Glenn Wilson and Pastor Diane Wilson officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery near Wesley.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Wednesday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 310 Main St., in Woden and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home.

641-926-5756 www.cataldofuneralhome.com