Judith “Judy” Ann Austerman, 71, of Lisbon, Iowa and formerly of Britt passed away June 9th, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Judy was surrounded by her family as she was welcomed home to be with Jesus.

Funeral services for Judy Austerman will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 10:30 AM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt.

Visitation for Judy Austerman will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, June 15, 2018 at Ewing Funeral Chapel and will continue one hour prior to services on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839