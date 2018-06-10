Thomas Farmstead Field Day Focuses on Beginning Farmer

Got a dream to farm? Curious how one farm family designs systems to fit animals into the landscape? Join the North Iowa Local Food Connections Field Day on Sunday, June 24, 3-5 pm at Aaron and Dana Thomas Farmstead, 816 410th St., Kensett. The field day will provide an overview of the what, how and why of the systems Aaron has been developing to raise chicken, pork, and eggs. The field day will invite input and discussion about systems that help beginning farmers get their young enterprise started. There will be beverages provided as well as time to visit and connect with other attendees.

Thomas Farmstead was started in 2016 as a family farm and business venture of the Thomas family. The farm offers pasture raised, nutrient dense, happy pork, chicken, and eggs using sustainable systems that better the land, the environment, and empower the people that eat the food so they can make a difference in the world. Learn more about the Thomas Farmstead at thethomasfarmstead.com.

The event is free and open to the public.

Directions to the farm: From junction of R38/410th St. and I-35 – turn west. Farm is first place on north side of the road, ½ mile.

Farm contact: Aaron Thomas, 515/529-6216

The North Iowa Local Food Connections program is coordinated by Healthy Harvest of North Iowa to build relationships between local food and farm businesses in North Iowa. This series of field days provides an opportunity to learn about the unique businesses across our region raising and providing great food and great connection.

The field day series continues on July 22, 3-5pm at Fat Hill Brewery in Mason City, Aug. 12, 2-4 pm at Twisted River Farms in Mitchell, and September 23, 2-4:30 pm North Iowa Fresh and One Vision at One Vision, Clear Lake. Complete details on all field days can be found at www.healthyharvestni.com.