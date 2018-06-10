Saturday Storm Totals and More Storms Today

Saturday’s weather was remarkable with several areas experiencing several severe situations. It began at 2:18pm with a report of a funnel cloud 2 miles west northwest of Thompson. the cloud did not develop into anything as it passed 4 miles south of Scarville around 2:25pm.

The system then moved over Forest City and progressed eastward. The KIOW Text Request Line received notification of the funnel cloud around 3pm. At that same time, hail was falling in Leland and measured about 2 inches in diameter.

Then at 3:11pm, the funnel cloud turned into a tornado about 2 miles southeast of Forest City in Hancock County. The National Weather Service has not assigned a scale number to the tornado, but it is believed to be FS 0. Moments later, power to the city was knocked out as feeder lines from Dairyland Power were taken out presumably from the tornado. The city immediately began generating its own power until the feeder lines could be restored. Some tree damage was reported in the vicinity of the tornadic path.

The storm continued to move eastward and at 3:36pm, spotters in Fertile sighted a tornado about 3 miles southeast of town. Hail then followed at 3:44pm measured at 1.5 inches in diameter. A few minutes later, wind gusts in Clear Lake were measured at 71 miles per hour.

The storm system began to move into the Mason City area around 4:17pm. Hail measuring 3/4 of an inch fell in the Mason City area. Thirty minutes later, officials reported a flash flood situation about 5 miles south of Mason City and 1 mile northwest of town.

The area will experience more storms again today and into Monday before the instability moves out of the area on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts could be near three quarters of an inch except in the heavier storms.