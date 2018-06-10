Iowa Author Coming to Buffalo Center Today

Iowa resident and author Linda McCann will be at the Heritage Town Center today at 1:30m. Linda will speak about her book “The Civilian Conservation Corps”, a federal program during the 1930’s that helped young men in conservation support their families. After McCann speaks, there will be desert and the Heritage Museum will open. The featured exhibit “Grandma’s Kitchen” will be on display.

McCann will give insight into the Civilian Conservation Corps and its impact on unemployed and unmarried men. The men ranged in age from 18-25 years old whose work involved unskilled manual labor in the conservation field. These included the development of natural resources in rural areas on federal lands.

McCann has been in the area before. In September, she spoke to an audience at the Crystal Lake Library.