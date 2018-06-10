Farmers Market Coupons Available to Eligible Older Iowans and WIC Recipients

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced that applications for the Farmers Market Nutrition Programs are now available for eligible WIC recipients and low-income older Iowans.

The WIC Farmers Market Nutrition and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs provide eligible Iowans with checks that can be redeemed for fresh, locally grown produce at authorized farmers markets and farm stands from June 1 through Oct. 31, 2018.

“The Farmers Market Nutrition Programs are designed to give WIC participants and low-income seniors better access to the fresh and nutritious fruits and vegetables that can be found at farmers markets and farm stands throughout the state,” Naig said.

The Farmers Market Nutrition Programs are administered through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, in partnership with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Department on Aging. For more information contact Stephanie Groom, Program Administrator, at 515-725-1179 or at Stephanie.Groom@iowaagriculture.gov.

WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program

The WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides eligible WIC recipients with nine checks valued at $3 each.

WIC FMNP checks will be distributed statewide on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible individuals may pick up checks at arranged appointments or at regularly scheduled clinic appointments.

A combination of state and federal funds will be used to make benefits available to more than 16,000 eligible WIC recipients this year. Eligible individuals include children ages 9 months through 4 years, pregnant women, breastfeeding women, and post-partum women that participate in Iowa’s WIC Program.

The state’s 20 local WIC agencies have begun to distribute checks and nutritional education information. WIC recipients with questions can contact their local WIC clinic or visit https://idph.iowa.gov/wic/families for more information.

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides eligible seniors with 10 checks for $3 each. In addition to produce, locally produced honey can also be purchased with Senior FMNP checks.

The checks are available on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible recipients through Area Agency on Aging offices. A combination of state and federal funds will be used to make benefits available to more than 18,000 eligible seniors this year.

Eligible seniors must be 60 years of age or older with a household income less than $22,459 if single or $30,451 for a married couple. Iowa seniors will be asked to complete a one-page application verifying their eligibility.

The Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) have begun to distribute checks and nutritional education information. To find an Area Agency on Aging near you, contact the Iowa Association of Area Agencies on Aging (i4a) toll free at 866-468-7887 or at www.i4a.org.