Senator Ernst Delivers Remarks at Hearing on Preventing Abuse of Olympic Athletes

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) delivered an opening statement at the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance, and Data Security hearing entitled “Preventing Abuse in Olympic and Amateur Athletics: Ensuring a Safe and Secure Environment for our Athletes.”

Senators Ernst and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) have called for a special Senate Subcommittee to investigate the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics regarding how a team doctor, Larry Nassar, was able to sexually abuse gymnasts for decades.