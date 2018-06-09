NIACC Hosts HSED Graduation

The 2018 High School Equivalency Diploma (formerly GED®) graduation ceremony was held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6 in the Activity Center on the NIACC campus.
Three student speakers shared their journeys with the guests, and the NIACC Foundation also awarded NIACC scholarships to top-scoring graduates. A reception for graduates, families, friends, and supporters was held in the Activity Center immediately following the ceremony.
HSED graduates must successfully complete the battery of five tests on the HiSET® exam to obtain their high school equivalency diploma from the Iowa Department of Education. The program helps people from a variety of age groups and backgrounds reach this crucial goal.
Forty-seven graduates from a number of communities in North Iowa were recognized at the ceremony.
Belmond
Green, Melissa
Britt
Luse, Caleb
Lyons, Darien
Charles City
Bowen, Loretta
Carothers, David
Nolt, Gloria
Stewart, Brandon
Wahl, Will
Clear Lake
Kolb, Jonah
Oelberg, Alexis
Register, Robert
Fertile
Collins, Darcy
Forest City
Krutsinger, Dylan
Garner
Monson, Benjamin
Ionia
Horning, Jessica
Lake Mills
Tenold, Jacob
Mason City
Estal, Savanna
George, Isaac
Gordon, Miranda
Hobbs, Tenil
Hutzell, Wade
Marvin, Tyler
Matton, Jesse
McCoy, Dustin
Mobley, Levi
Oelkers, Lakotah
Olson, Kalyn
Ramon, Raquel
Saenz, Jaime
Schott, Kaylee
Wander, Sabre
Wendel, Nathanial
White, Amber
Williamson, Megan
Williamson, Morgan
Meservey
Bailey, Sierra
Osage
Weaver, Darla