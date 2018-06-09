King in Washington Times- “An Underappreciated Attorney General”

In case you missed it, the Washington Times published an op-ed column today written by Congressman Steve King praising Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his work to advance President Trump’s conservative agenda. The op-ed is entitled “An Underappreciated Attorney General”.

In the column, Congressman King puts particular emphasis on Attorney General Sessions’ efforts to defend the religious freedoms Americans enjoy under the First Amendment to the Constitution. Sessions’ defense of religious liberty was recently a factor in the United States Supreme Court’s 7-2 decision defending a Colorado baker’s right to have his sincerely held Christian beliefs respected by a hostile and biased State Civil Rights Commission that attempted to sanction the baker for refusing to make a wedding cake for a same-sex ceremony.

King also noted that Sessions’ tenure at the Department of Justice has been marked by a renewed respect within the Department of Justice for the Rule of Law, by a principled commitment to maintaining the highest ethical standards even in the face of criticism, and by extensive efforts to secure our borders and to place Constitutionalists in the federal courts.

Excerpts of Congressman King’s op-ed appear below:

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions has his critics. That’s not unusual: Mr. Sessions is a conservative in good standing and one expects the angriest voices of the left to engage in histrionic screeching over his tenure at the Department of Justice. These criticisms can be discounted as little more that the guttural roar of rejected and defeated partisans.

Sometimes, though, criticisms are levied at the attorney general from traditional allies, up to and including his boss, President Donald Trump. That’s a shame. Conservatives should know better than to attack one of our own. If I may rework Antony’s speech in Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar,” I would go so far as to say the political right should come here to praise Sessions, not to bury him.”

. . .

“Mr. Sessions remains the most underappreciated member of Mr. Trump’s Cabinet. With little fanfare, Mr. Sessions is quietly and unassumingly building one of the most successful records of conservative accomplishment ever seen at the DOJ.”

. . .

“I could talk about Mr. Sessions’ accomplishments broadly. He has restored the primacy of the Rule of Law to the manner in which the Department of Justice carries out its affairs. He has an earnest belief that after 8 years of a DOJ presided over by an Obama appointee who was held in contempt of Congress, the American people deserve an attorney general who adheres to the highest ethical standards, even, and particularly, when he will face criticism for doing so. He has taken extensive actions to advance President Trump’s agenda to secure our borders, and to shepherd men and women devoted to upholding our Constitution onto our federal courts.

Instead, I’d like to talk about Mr. Sessions’ work on an issue that isn’t as glamorous as those above. Like the man who champions it, it is an issue that seemingly flies beneath the radar. It is the issue of every American’s First Amendment right to religious freedom.”

. . .

“With Mr. Sessions leading a legal cavalry charge, the baker just won a resounding 7-2 victory at the United States Supreme Court. Mr. Sessions’ actions helped reaffirm everyone’s fundamental First Amendment right to practice their faith in accordance with the dictates of their conscience and their understanding of their religion’s teachings.”

. . .

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions is a man who understands the emphasis the left has placed on ridding the public square of all semblance of religious belief, and he understands how much we all will lose if they get their way. He is also the rare man who is not only fighting back against this cultural tide, but is affirmatively posting wins that safeguard the liberties we prize.”