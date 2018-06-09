Kanawha to Host A Summer Field Day

Weeds, herbicides, cover crops and sulfur fertilization of corn will highlight the summer field day at the Iowa State University Northern Research and Demonstration Farm near Kanawha. The field day will take place June 20 at the farm’s north location. The event address is 310 S. Main St. in Kanawha, immediately south of town. Registration and refreshments will start at 9:00 a.m. and the field day will begin at 9:15 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon and the field day will conclude at 1:00 p.m.

Matt Schnabel, farm superintendent, will begin the field day program with a season review of the farm.

John Sawyer, professor and extension specialist in soil fertility and nutrient management, will discuss current research on sulfur fertilizer applications to corn. Sulfur deficiency symptoms, sources of sulfur fertilizer and crop yield response will be discussed. Sawyer will discuss the research on sulfur fertilization that has been conducted at the ISU Northern farm.

Bob Hartzler, professor in agronomy and extension weed specialist, will talk about current issues in weed management. Hartzler will discuss the benefits of preemergence herbicides in soybean, effective use of dicamba herbicides in soybean and problem weeds. Jamie Benning, water quality program manager, will discuss the use of cover crops to reduce farm field nutrient loss. Dean Sponheim of Sponheim Sales and Service will discuss his experience with cereal rye seed production. Farmers often use cereal rye as a cover crop.

Angie Rieck-Hinz and Paul Kassel, ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomists, will discuss current crop management topics that occur in late June. Crop development, crop insect and crop disease topics will be discussed. Related Websites: https://farms.ag.iastate.edu/content/northern-research-and-demonstration-farm