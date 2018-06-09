Flood Warning Issued for Parts of the Winnebago River

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Flood Warning for all or portions of the Winnebago River and affecting Cerro Gordo, Floyd, and Worth counties. The warning remains in effect until 9pm Sunday evening. River forecasts include observed precipitation, as well as expected precipitation over the next 24 hours. If you encounter a flooded area, turn around and find an alternate route. Turn around, do not drown. The National Weather Service is concerned about the Winnebago River in Mason City, or from Beaver Creek near Fertile over to the Shell Rock River near Rockford. At 8:30pm on Saturday evening, the Winnebago River was at 10.1 feet. This is .1 feet above flood stage. The river is expected to rise to 11 feet before returning back to below flood stage on Sunday evening. Some sandbagging along 12th Street northwest to Carolina Street in Mason City may occur if the situation warrants.