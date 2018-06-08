Summer Temperatures Bring About Certain Precautions

Our area forecast is not calling for oppressive heat just yet, but that doesn’t mean you should prepare for it. Heat related illnesses are caused by not taking certain steps to keep yourself safe according to meteorologist Kelsey Angle, at the National Weather Service.

Although the meteorological summer began on June 1st with the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, we’ve already seen record high temperatures well into the 90s back in May. Officially, summer doesn’t arrive on the calendar until June 21st, so here’s a quick review.

If the outside temperature is 80 degrees, in 10 minutes the temperature inside the vehicle will be near 100 degrees, and in one hour, near 125 degrees. Last year, there were 42 vehicular heatstroke children deaths nationwide. So far this year, there have been seven such deaths.

If you’ll be outside during any of the upcoming heat waves, he offers some suggestions.

He suggests checking on your friends and neighbors, especially the elderly, to make sure they’re doing okay. Heat is one of the nation’s leading weather-related killers, resulting in hundreds of deaths each year and even more heat-related illnesses.