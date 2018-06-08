Road Closures Announced in Hancock County

Selected roads in Hancock County are due for bridge construction or road repairs. R 35 or James Avenue will be closed from 220th to the northern city limits of Kanawha reconstruction. The project is currently underway and is scheduled to be done by October 22nd. All roads accessing R 35 or James Avenue will be closed.

Meanwhile, 250th Street, about 1/2 mile west of Eagle Lake will be closed as the bridge is scheduled to be replaced. The bridge and road will be out of service beginning October 23rd and will remain closed until the project is done. The Hancock County Road Department does not know when the project will be done because it is being done close to the winter season.