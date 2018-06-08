King Pays Tribute to Denison’s Leo J. Remmes

On June 6, 2018 Congressman Steve King participated in a House Small Business Committee Hearing examining “Millennials and the Gig Economy.” During the committee examination of this issue, the difficulty many Millennials experience in obtaining business financing was discussed. It was during this discussion that King was prompted to remember the positive impact Leo J. Remmes, a banker for 32 ½ years at the Crawford County Trust and Savings Bank in Denison, Iowa, had on the lives of many in his community. It was Mr. Remmes who approved a loan in 1975 that allowed an aspiring small businessman named Steve King to purchase the bulldozer with which he was able to start a successful construction company that is now taking care of the third generation of the King family.