Hancock County Relay for Life is Tonight in Garner

The 2018 Hancock County Relay for Life is tonight at the Garner Veteran’s Memorial Recreation Center. Event Chairperson Linda Webner talks about this year’s theme.

Webner says the Survivor Reception will be held at 5:30pm tonight at the NIACC Ed Center in Garner, along with a community meal.

The Opening Ceremonies will begin at 6:15pm and will feature a flag Presentation, a Welcome, an Invocation, the American Cancer Society Community Manager Steve Lovik, and the Honorary Ambassador Gary Gjerstad.

There will also be a balloon release beginning at 7pm.

The Ceremony of Light and the HOPE Luminary Ceremony will be held at 9:30pm.