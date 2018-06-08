Forest City Council Hears From the Public on Obligation Loans

A pair of public hearings were held during the Forest City Council meeting this week. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter said the first public hearing had to do with a proposal to enter into a General Obligation Loan Agreement.

The other public hearing dealt with the Electric Revenue Loan Agreement.

Ruiter said the Forest City Planning and Zoning Commission has given a recommendation to the city for downtown apartments.

Ruiter did mention that three new businesses will be moving in the downtown area soon.