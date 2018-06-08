Ernst Commends Presidential Signing of VA MISSION Act into Law

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) attended the presidential signing of the VA MISSION Act, bipartisan legislation that improves veterans’ access to health care services. The Senator, a combat veteran, released the following statement applauding the new law, which includes her bipartisan legislation with Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI), the Veterans E-Health and Telemedicine Support (VETS) Act:

“Today, we reached an important milestone in providing our veterans with the quality of care they earned and deserve. Those who have selflessly defended our nation will now have greater access to hospital care, life-saving medical services and extended care services, right in their own community. I am also extremely proud to see my bipartisan VETS Act become law, which will now allow our rural or homebound veterans in Iowa, and across the U.S., to receive necessary care, including critical mental health care, from the comfort of their homes. As a veteran, and a proud American, I applaud this successful effort to ensure our veterans are receiving the care they have earned.”