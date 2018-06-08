Charlotte H. Christie, 88 of rural Garner, died Thursday, June 7

at Muse-Noris Hospice Inpatient in Mason City, IA.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 11 at 10:30 a.m., at Immanuel Reformed-UCC Church, 313 Elder Street, Klemme. Burial will be in the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme. The Reverend Diane Frederick will be officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 10 from 4 to 6:00 p.m at Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main St., Klemme and one hour prior to the service at church on Monday.

Andrews Funeral Home-Klemme is in charge of arrangements.