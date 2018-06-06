Ernst Comments on Cancellation of August State Work Period

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued the following statement, today, after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that the U.S. Senate will remain in session during the planned August state work period, also known as “recess”: “It is my firm belief that we should stay in Washington until we get our job done. If that requires us to stay in session 24-hours a day, seven days a week, then that is what we should be doing.” Senator Ernst, along with Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford and Georgia Sen. David Perdue recently introduced “No Budget, No Vacation” Act to emphasize the need to stay and pass a budget and appropriations bills before the end of the fiscal year.