Election Results for the Area

Elections from last night saw many races uncontested while others had a full field for voters to choose from.

Representative Steve King wins his primary over Cyndi Hanson. King received 15,830 votes over Hanson’s 5,514 to move on to the general election.

Governor Kim Reynolds ran unopposed and garnered 98.49% of the vote. The remaining 1.51% were write in votes.

Secretary of State Paul Pate also ran unopposed and got 99.6% of the vote. Mary Mosiman took 99.6% of the vote for State Auditor in an uncontested contest.

For Secretary of Agriculture, it was a different story in the Republican race. Mike Naig took the victory with 35.51% of the vote. Don Zumbach was second with 21.4%, Craig Lang was third with 17.91%, Ray Gaesser took 16.13%. Chad Ingels had 8.79%.

Both State Representatives Tedd Gassman and Terry Baxter won their unopposed contests. Gassman got 98.93% of the vote and Terry Baxter got 99.6%. The remaining percentages were write in votes.

In the Democratic race for United States Representative in District 4, J. D. Scholten received over 50% of the vote over Leann Jacobsen and John Paschen to move on to the general election.

For Governor, Fred Hubbell won with 55% of the vote in the Democratic race. Cathy Glasson was second with 21% of the vote, John Norris received 12%. All other candidates got 5% or less. Hubbell will now face of against Governor Kim Reynolds in the general election this fall.

In the Secretary of State race, Deidre DeJear topped Jim Mowrer with 51% of the vote compared to Mowrers’ 48.75%. DeJear will face Paul Pate in the general election.

In the Treasurer of the State race Michael Fitzgerald ran unopposed as did Tim Gannon for Secretary of Agriculture. Both will move on to the general election in their respective races.

Tom Miller ran unopposed for Attorney General and Rob Sand did the same for the Auditor of the State seat. Both will move on to the general election. No Republican filed for the seats in those elections.

In Winnebago County, Supervisors Terry Durby and Bill Jensvold ran unopposed and won the Republican nominations. Julie Swenson ran unopposed for County Treasurer and County Attorney Kristen Colby also won the County Attorney nomination without opposition. There were no Democratic candidates in any of the races.

In Wright County, the District 2 Supervisors race on the Republican side went to Dean Kluss with 553 votes. Douglas Roelofsen got 233 votes and Rod Brooks received 198.

Peggy Schluttenhofer got the Republican nod for County Treasurer with 100% of the vote. She and Denise Baker ran unopposed in their races. Baker got 858 votes to be the Republican candidate for County Recorder.

Eric Simonson ran unopposed for the County Attorney post and got 99.15% of the vote with the remaining votes being write ins.

There were no Democratic or Libertarian candidates in any of the races at the county level.

In Worth County, the Supervisor in District 1 Republican nominee is Merlin Bartz who received 94.4% of the vote. In District 3, the nominee is Ken Abrams who received 98.4% of the vote. The County Treasurer Republican nominee is Jake Hanson who ran unopposed and got over 95% of the vote. There were no Democratic or Libertarian candidates vying for the seats.