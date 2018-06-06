Elderbridge Plans Caregiver Appreciation Event

An appreciation event for family caregivers will be held June 21st between 1:30 and 3:00 pm at Music Man Square, located at 308 South Pennsylvania Avenue in Mason City.

Planned activities include gift bags, giveaways, door prizes, drawings, light refreshments, relaxation activities and blood pressure screenings. A demonstration of Tai Chi for Arthritis will also be part of the afternoon.

Elderbridge Agency on Aging is hosting this event to honor the work family caregivers do for their loved ones, friends, and neighbors and to show our appreciation to all area family caregivers, because they are our unsung heroes.

Few understand how valuable our family caregivers are. As the credit card commercial says, they are priceless. But they also have a financial value. AARP figures the economic value of family care in the U.S. could be as high as $470 billion annually!

For more information, you may contact John Joyner at Elderbridge Agency on Aging at 800-243-0678.