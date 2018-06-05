Polling Locations in Winnebago County

June 5, 2018

Here are the official polling locations in Winnebago County for todays primary election.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY PRECINCT COMBINATIONS
SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 1
PRECINCT (10) INCLUDES POLLING PLACE
Newton Forest D1 Winnebago 1-1 Newton Township
(NEFOD1) City of Leland Leland Community Center
Forest Township
Part of Sections 30 & 31, Mt Valley Township
Forest City Ward 1 Winnebago 1-2 Forest City Ward 1 Titonka Savings Bank
(FC 1)
Forest City Ward 2 Winnebago 1-3 Forest City Ward 2 Calvary Baptist Church
(FC 2)
Forest City Ward 4 Winnebago 1-4 Forest City Ward 4 Immanuel Lutheran Church
(FC 4)
     
SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 2
PRECINCT INCLUDES POLLING PLACE
Eden Logan Norway Winnebago 2-1 Eden Township
(EDLONO) Logan Township Scarville Community Center
City of Scarville
Norway Township
Center Winnebago 2-2 Center Township Helgeson Civic Center
(CELM) City of Lake Mills
Mt. Valley Forest D2 Winnebago 2-3 Mt. Valley Township Titonka Savings Bank
(MVFOD2) Except part of Sections 30 & 31
     
SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 3
PRECINCT INCLUDES POLLING PLACE
Buffalo Grant-Lincoln Winnebago 3-1 Buffalo Township Heritage Town Center
(BUGRLC) City of Buffalo Center
Grant Township
Lincoln Township
City of Rake
King Linden Winnebago 3-2 King Township
(KILI) City of Thompson Thompson Public Library
Linden Township
FC3 Forest D3 Winnebago 3-3 Forest Township D3 Senior Community Center
(FC3D3) Forest City Ward 3