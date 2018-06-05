Here are the official polling locations in Winnebago County for todays primary election.
|WINNEBAGO COUNTY PRECINCT COMBINATIONS
|SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 1
|PRECINCT (10)
|INCLUDES
|POLLING PLACE
|Newton Forest D1
|Winnebago 1-1
|Newton Township
|(NEFOD1)
|City of Leland
|Leland Community Center
|Forest Township
|Part of Sections 30 & 31, Mt Valley Township
|Forest City Ward 1
|Winnebago 1-2
|Forest City Ward 1
|Titonka Savings Bank
|(FC 1)
|Forest City Ward 2
|Winnebago 1-3
|Forest City Ward 2
|Calvary Baptist Church
|(FC 2)
|Forest City Ward 4
|Winnebago 1-4
|Forest City Ward 4
|Immanuel Lutheran Church
|(FC 4)
|SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 2
|PRECINCT
|INCLUDES
|POLLING PLACE
|Eden Logan Norway
|Winnebago 2-1
|Eden Township
|(EDLONO)
|Logan Township
|Scarville Community Center
|City of Scarville
|Norway Township
|Center
|Winnebago 2-2
|Center Township
|Helgeson Civic Center
|(CELM)
|City of Lake Mills
|Mt. Valley Forest D2
|Winnebago 2-3
|Mt. Valley Township
|Titonka Savings Bank
|(MVFOD2)
|Except part of Sections 30 & 31
|SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 3
|PRECINCT
|INCLUDES
|POLLING PLACE
|Buffalo Grant-Lincoln
|Winnebago 3-1
|Buffalo Township
|Heritage Town Center
|(BUGRLC)
|City of Buffalo Center
|Grant Township
|Lincoln Township
|City of Rake
|King Linden
|Winnebago 3-2
|King Township
|(KILI)
|City of Thompson
|Thompson Public Library
|Linden Township
|FC3 Forest D3
|Winnebago 3-3
|Forest Township D3
|Senior Community Center
|(FC3D3)
|Forest City Ward 3