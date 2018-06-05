Here are the official polling locations in Winnebago County for todays primary election.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY PRECINCT COMBINATIONS SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 1 PRECINCT (10) INCLUDES POLLING PLACE Newton Forest D1 Winnebago 1-1 Newton Township (NEFOD1) City of Leland Leland Community Center Forest Township Part of Sections 30 & 31, Mt Valley Township Forest City Ward 1 Winnebago 1-2 Forest City Ward 1 Titonka Savings Bank (FC 1) Forest City Ward 2 Winnebago 1-3 Forest City Ward 2 Calvary Baptist Church (FC 2) Forest City Ward 4 Winnebago 1-4 Forest City Ward 4 Immanuel Lutheran Church (FC 4) SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 2 PRECINCT INCLUDES POLLING PLACE Eden Logan Norway Winnebago 2-1 Eden Township (EDLONO) Logan Township Scarville Community Center City of Scarville Norway Township Center Winnebago 2-2 Center Township Helgeson Civic Center (CELM) City of Lake Mills Mt. Valley Forest D2 Winnebago 2-3 Mt. Valley Township Titonka Savings Bank (MVFOD2) Except part of Sections 30 & 31 SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 3 PRECINCT INCLUDES POLLING PLACE Buffalo Grant-Lincoln Winnebago 3-1 Buffalo Township Heritage Town Center (BUGRLC) City of Buffalo Center Grant Township Lincoln Township City of Rake King Linden Winnebago 3-2 King Township (KILI) City of Thompson Thompson Public Library Linden Township FC3 Forest D3 Winnebago 3-3 Forest Township D3 Senior Community Center (FC3D3) Forest City Ward 3