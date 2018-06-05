Here are the polling locations in Hancock County for todays primary election.

1 All of Ellington and Madison Faith Lutheran Church (Miller) Townships, Forest City Corporation go to 1985 290th St, Garner Hancock County

2 All of Crystal Township, Crystal Lake Town Hall Crystal Lake Corporation go to 225 S State Ave, Crystal Lake

3 All of Bingham Township, Woden Community Center Woden Corporation go to 208 Main, Woden

4 All of Orthel, Britt, and Erin Townships, Britt Municipal Building Britt Corporation go to 170 Main Ave S, Britt

5 All of Garfield Township go to Duncan Community Hall 2337 Nation Ave, Britt

6 All of Concord Township, go to Garner Public Library 416 State St, Garner

7 All of Ell and Liberty Townships, go to Klemme City Hall 204 E Main St, Klemme

8 All of Boone and Magor Townships, go to Corwith Community Center 110 Wayne St, Corwith

9 All of Amsterdam and Twin Lake go to Kanawha City Hall Townships, 121 N Main St, Kanawha

10 All of Avery Township go to Goodell Community Hall, 315 Broadway St, Goodell