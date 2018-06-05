Iowa Crop Progress Report Shows a Good Week For Planting

Warm weather with variable precipitation helped crop development across the State during the week ending June 3, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Statewide there were 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork. Activities for the week included cutting and baling hay, planting and spraying.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 4 percent very short, 15 percent short, 75 percent adequate and 6 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 4 percent very short, 15 percent short, 74 percent adequate and 7 percent surplus. Although south central Iowa subsoil moisture supplies improved slightly, over seventy percent remains short to very short.

Nearly all of the corn crop has been planted, with 91 percent of the crop emerged. Eighty-one percent of the corn crop was rated in good to excellent condition. Soybean growers have 93 percent of the expected crop planted, 12 days ahead of the 5-year average. Seventy-two percent of soybeans have emerged, 4 days ahead of last year. The first soybean condition rating of the season came in at 0 percent very poor, 1 percent poor, 19 percent fair, 63 percent good, and 17 percent excellent. Ninety-eight percent of the expected oat crop has emerged, with 19 percent headed, equal to the average. Eighty-two percent of the oat crop was rated in good to excellent condition.

Hay conditions improved to 69 percent rated good to excellent. Pasture conditions also improved to 63 percent rated good to excellent. Warm temperatures and periods of rain continue to fuel pasture and hay development. Above normal temperatures caused stress for cattle.

IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

Provided by Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

The last week of May capped off one of the warmest Mays on record as temperatures were 10oF -14oF above normal. Hawarden, Perry, and Pocahontas recorded the highest temperature of 102oF on the 28th. The 29th through June 1st saw hot conditions across much of the state, with average high temperatures up to 14oF degrees above normal. These temperatures, combined with calm winds, created stagnant atmospheric conditions, leading to a statewide air quality alert on the 1st. Near normal temperatures returned on the weekend. Iowa saw thunderstorm activity on four of the seven days during the week, with widespread measurable precipitation totals on Memorial Day (28th), the 29th, 30th and June 2nd. The northeast corner of Iowa received between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain on the 30th (about 125 – 300% above normal) as leftover moisture from Subtropical Storm Alberto filtered into the state. On the 2nd, a cold front moved through Iowa during the morning hours and brought much needed rain to the southern third of the state. The front also brought statewide temperatures back to near normal values. Little Sioux, in Harrison County, recorded the most rainfall for the week with 4.25 inches. Severe weather occurred across the state on four days. Mason City had large hail and severe straight-line winds causing tree damage on the 28th. Weak land spouts briefly touched down in Pocahontas and Green Counties, while quarter size hail was reported in Maxwell and Collins (Story County). The 29th was the most active day, with 35 severe weather reports; multiple severe straight-line wind events were observed in western Iowa, with a land spout in Story County. On both the 1st and 2nd of June, there were reports of severe winds causing tree damage in Butler County and a blown over semi in Blencoe.