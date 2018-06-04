Pheasants Forever Outdoor Youth Day Scheduled for Saturday

The Pheasants Forever chapter will be holding a Pheasants Forever Outdoor Youth Day on June 9th. The event will have a number of activities for area youth according to organizer Kirby Rauk.

There will also be BB Gun shooting, bird feeder making, and other events during the Youth Day.

Registration begins at 8:15 and continues until 8:50 on Saturday, June 9th. The Youth Day will begin at 9am and continue until noon at the walking Eagle Marsh which is 1 ½ miles east of Bear Creek Golf Course.

The participants will have a chance to help area pollinators with pollinator balls according to Rauk.

Rauk says that the participants need to be accompanied by an adult and that there will be lunch provided for a freewill donation.