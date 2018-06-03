Waldorf Track Athletes Receive Academic Acolades

Along with fielding another strong team at the NAIA National Championships, the Waldorf track and field program proved equally talented in the classroom as four Warriors earned the NAIA’s top academic honor.

Following the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championship meet held last weekend in Alabama, Waldorf’s Justin Jacobi, Jesse Vega, Bailey Matthaidess and Patricia German Molina all were named Daktronics-NAIA Track & Field Scholar-Athletes.

The honor is the first for each of the Warrior student-athletes. To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must be a junior and in at least their second year competing for their institution. They also must maintain a cumulative 3.5 GPA, or higher, in all their collegiate work.

Jacobi is a multi-event student-athlete who earned All-North Star Athletic Association honors during the indoor season, finishing third in the heptathlon. A junior from Belle Plaine, Iowa, Jacobi is a Criminal Justice major with a 3.57 GPA.

Jesse Vega is a distance runner for the Warriors and a junior Criminal Justice major from Winchester, Calif., who holds a 3.92 GPA.

Bailey Matthaidess is a senior distance runner from Eldridge, Iowa, who has a 3.90 GPA and is majoring in Biology.

And Patricia German Molina is a junior multi-event student-athlete from Tenerife, Spain, who is majoring in Health Promotion & Exercise Science and holds a 3.65 GPA.