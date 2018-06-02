SATURDAY MORNING AG WRAP: Prices Summarized

The average price received by farmers for corn during April in Iowa was $3.52 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was up $0.09 from the March price and $0.18 above a year ago.

The April 2018 average price received by farmers for soybeans, at $9.75 per bushel, was up $0.11 from the March price and $0.46 above the April 2017 price.

The April average oat price per bushel was $2.78, down $0.32 from March and $0.17 below April 2017.

All hay prices in Iowa averaged $136.00 per ton in April. This was up $12.00 from the March price and $51.00 above the April 2017 price. The April 2018 alfalfa hay price averaged $142.00, up $15.00 from the previous month and $53.00 above April 2017. The average price received for other hay during April was $122.00 per ton. This was up $6.00 from the March price and $47.00 above the April 2017 price.

The average price for milk was $16.30 per cwt, up $0.20 from the March price but $0.90 below one year ago.