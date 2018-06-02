NIACC Extreme Makeover: College Edition Winners Announced

Shelby Lyn Crane of Charles City and Dillon Meek of Mason City; they are the winners of North Iowa Area Community College’s Extreme Makeover: College Edition. Each will receive free NIACC tuition plus textbooks and more for the 2018-19 school year.

Crane was excited to be selected as one of the winners. “Winning NIACC’s Extreme Makeover means so much to me knowing that I can continue my job next year as a teacher’s assistant in preschool while attending classes at NIACC. I won’t have to get another job to help pay for books and tuition and take precious time away from my son! Also, without having the financial stress I can focus 100% on my school work! It’s allowed me to take a breath and not have to stress about going back to school. Coming back at 27 has its challenges and now there’s a weight off my shoulders in the aspect of affording school as a single working mom. Thank you again to everyone who helped me and guided me to achieving my goals and is helping me accomplish them!”

Meek shared, “This whole competition is an amazing opportunity. Winning it is such an amazing feeling for me, because it means that there are no more barriers to bettering my life. The excitement that I feel, coupled with the showing of support I received has inspired me more than I thought possible. I am so very excited to start classes and move towards a future career caring for those who need it most.”

The three other finalists – Timothy Church of Manly, and Stephen Hunt and Ashley Salinas of Charles City will each receive half price tuition for the 2018-19 academic year.