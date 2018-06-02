King Announces 4th District Winner of Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Steve King announces that Josh Heather of Onawa has been selected as this year’s winner to represent Iowa’s 4th Congressional District in the Congressional Art Competition. Heather, whose artwork is entitled “Iowa Farm,” submitted a visually striking black and white print of an Iowa farmstead on linoleum block, a challenging medium with which to work. Heather’s winning entry is pictured below.

“I am always astounded by the enormous amount of young, artistic talent that we have in the 4th District, and I appreciate the efforts of everyone who entered the competition,” said King. “Choosing a winner was not an easy task, but Josh Heather’s ‘Iowa Farm’ stood out because of its Iowa-themed content and because of the intricacy and detail it contains. I congratulate Josh, and I look forward to seeing his artwork hanging on display in the U.S. Capitol.”