High Wind Warning Posted

A strong wake low has produced significant easterly wind gusts in excess of 50 to 60 miles per hour over parts of north central Iowa this morning. A threat for damaging wind gusts will continue through the morning hours as the low pushes off to the east.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Winnebago, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Wright, and Franklin Counties until noon today. Impacts include damage to property such as trees or roofs. Those who are driving on the area roadways should be prepared for high winds. It will especially be difficult for those in high profile vehicles in open areas.

A High Wind Warning means that hazardous high winds are expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 miles per hour or gusts up to 58 miles per hour can lead to property damage.