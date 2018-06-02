Waldorf Baseball Announces Its Scholar Athletes

Following a strong season on the diamond, seven Waldorf baseball players earned special recognition from the NAIA on Thursday for their performance not only athletically, but in the classroom, as well.

For the second straight year, Waldorf seniors Adam Kovash and Riley MacDonald were honored as Daktronics-NAIA Baseball Scholar-Athletes, while Warrior juniors Garrett Gillen, Mitchell Keeran, Jimmy Quirk, Taylor Giving and Alex Gustafson each were named Daktronics-NAIA Baseball Scholar-Athletes for the first time.

To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must be a junior and in at least their second year competing for their institution. They also must maintain a cumulative 3.5 GPA, or higher, in all their collegiate work.

Kovash is a senior pitcher from Marshall, Minn., who has pitched in 31 games in his Warrior career. A Sports Management major, Kovash has maintained a 3.59 GPA in his school work.

MacDonald is an All-North Star Athletic Association third baseman who hit .309 with six home runs and 21 RBIs for the Warriors this season. The senior from North Vancouver, British Columbia, is a Business major with a 3.80 GPA.

Also an All-NSAA performer in the outfield, Gillen led Waldorf hitting .352 this season, and added in two home runs and 25 RBIs. The junior from Blaine, Minn., is a Criminal Justice major with a 3.80 GPA.

Keeran is a Communication major from Clear Lake, Iowa, with a 3.58 GPA. The junior outfielder led Waldorf with seven home runs this spring, hit .245 and drove in 27 runs.

Quirk is a pitcher and first baseman from Woodbury, Minn., who has a 3.86 GPA and is majoring in Criminal Justice. On the hill, he went 3-4 in 10 games pitching, working 42 2/3 innings and striking out 27. As a position player, Quirk hit .247 with five home runs and 22 RBIs for the Warriors.

Giving saw action on the hill in three games, pitching 3 1/3 innings and striking out five opposing batters. The junior from Big Lake, Minn., is a Sports Management major with a 3.95 GPA.

And Gustafson is a junior from Des Moines, Iowa, who is majoring in Business and has a 3.91 GPA. The outfielder hit .273 this spring and scored seven runs for the Warriors.